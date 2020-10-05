Along with the first look images, Netflix also released a synopsis for the upcoming season

Henry Cavill Rocks New Armor in The Witcher Season 2 First Look

Geralt has a new look.

Netflix released the first photos from the upcoming season 2 of the hit series The Witcher, showing Geralt of Rivia sporting some new armor.

In the photos, Henry Cavill's Geralt is fit for battle in a new suit of black armor — complete with an outline for his abs, of course. The armor is an upgrade from season 1, which saw the character in more casual protective gear.

Along with the first look images, Netflix also released a synopsis for the upcoming season.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," read the official logline. "While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher is based on an eight-book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The fantasy series was in the middle of filming season 2 when series newcomer and former Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus in March, causing production to come to a halt.

The studio, located outside of London, was shut down and underwent a deep clean.

Hivju, 41, assured his followers in April that he had "fully recovered" from the virus.

Production was able to resume in August. At the time, Netflix announced the plan to resume with a poem.

"I'm dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we've been apart, it's time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard — who's flawless, will reunite on set 17 August."

According to The Wrap, in addition to Hivju, the second season will also welcome Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia, Yasen Atour, Agnes Born, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross and Mecia Simson.