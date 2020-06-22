Netflix's The Witcher Will Resume U.K. Production on Season 2 in August After Coronavirus Delay
Production on the Henry Cavill-led fantasy series was halted in March
Production on season 2 of The Witcher will resume later this summer.
The Henry Cavill-led fantasy series was shooting in England when the coronavirus pandemic hit, prompting a shutdown.
Netflix announced the news Monday on Twitter with a poem: "I'm dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we've been apart, it's time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard — who's flawless, will reunite on set 17 August."
According to Variety, The Witcher is filmed at Arborfield studios outside of London. When series newcomer and former Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus in March, the studio was shut down and underwent a deep clean.
Hivju, 41, assured his followers in April that he had "fully recovered" from the virus.
The Witcher is based on an eight-book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Season 1 of the TV adaption premiered on Netflix in December.
According to The Wrap, in addition to Hivju, the second season will also welcome Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia, Yasen Atour, Agnes Born, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross and Mecia Simson.
