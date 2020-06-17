The Wire Star Andre Royo's Wife Files for Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage: Report

The former couple shares one daughter, Stella Royo, who is no longer a minor

The Wire's Andre Royo has reportedly split from his wife of 22 years.

Royo's wife Jane Choi has filed for divorce after two decades of marriage, according to TMZ. Choi filed to end the marriage at the L.A. County Superior Court and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Choi listed their date of separation as December 5, 2019. They were married on November 21, 1997.

The former couple shares one daughter, Stella Royo, who is no longer a minor. Choi also did not ask to award either of them spousal support, according to TMZ.

Royo, 51, and Choi have not been photographed together in recent years.

Royo's rep did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actor is best known for playing drug addict turned police informant Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins on HBO's The Wire for five seasons. He is also known for his roles on Fringe, Party Down, How to Make It in America. He also starred as Terrance Howard's attorn on Empire.

During a recent interview, Royo reflected on playing a drug addict, telling The Sun, "I spoke to a hundred people with the affliction and they said they were never shown accurately so I took it to heart." He also revealed he was shot at and offered drugs during his time on The Wire.

"While shooting, I guess these guys were giving out free tests on the street corner because they said I looked like I needed a hit, put something in my hand and walked away," he told The Sun. "It was only when I got to my trailer that I realized what I had in my hand."