The Wire's Felicia Pearson on Hosting Michael K. Williams' Show After His Death: 'A No-Brainer'

The Wire alum Felicia "Snoop" Pearson tells PEOPLE she didn't hesitate when asked to narrate one of the final episodes of late pal Michael K. Williams' Vice TV series, Black Market

Michael K. Williams' untimely death occurred as his Vice TV series, Black Market, was in the middle of production on its long-awaited second season — but the producers of the program have every intention of allowing his legacy to live on.

Season 2 of Black Market, which premiered on Jan. 10, features Tracy Morgan, Rosie Perez and Williams' The Wire costar, Felicia "Snoop" Pearson, narrating the final three episodes.

For Pearson, coming on board in the wake of Williams' death was "a no-brainer."

"I know this was his baby, you know what I mean? One of his babies," Pearson, 41, tells PEOPLE of the show, which explores the world of underground economies. "I know he was passionate about his work, period. And I was like, it's a no-brainer. It's a no-brainer because I know he would do it for me."

Pearson's episode, airing Monday, explores the lengths people will go to for body modification procedures. Through narrating the episode, the actress and rapper admits she "learned a lot" about the process.

"I learned something every day, but it was a lot," she explains. "But you know, that's what Mike wanted to do — just inform people about the things that the less fortunate have. So that's why they have to go to the black market because the real BBLs [Brazilian butt lifts] and everything else — [those] type of things are very expensive."

Pearson also acknowledges that people exploring the black market route for body modification needs often can't afford a traditional procedure. "But they want to have that outer beauty and that inner beauty that makes them feel confident in themselves," she adds.

While working on the episode was enlightening for Pearson, the experience was also bittersweet as it was a reminder of the legacy that Williams left behind.

The five-time Emmy nominee died in September 2021 at age 54. His body was found in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, an NYPD source told PEOPLE.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later confirmed Williams' death was ruled an accident, explaining that he died by "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine." (The late actor had frequently spoken about his substance abuse issues and mental health struggles before his passing.)

Recalling her reaction to the news of his death, Pearson says: "I just cried, man. Just cried. Like a baby."

Nonetheless, Pearson still looks back on their time together fondly. She even recalls a "funny" story from a time when they worked on The Wire together.

"It almost scared the hell out of me," she shares. "One day, we was [sic] in Baltimore. This was when I first got on The Wire. One day, [I] got in the car with Mike. He's like, 'Yeah, go with me. I'm going to New York.' And this was before I knew he'd drive like a bat out of hell. ... It takes literally three hours to get from Baltimore to New York. If it's less traffic, two and a half. We got to New York in an hour and 15 minutes."

Adds Pearson, "That's how he loved to work. He's not going to be late. If he's late, he's pushing it to the metal."

Since Williams' work was so important to him, letting Black Market's second season go unfinished after his passing wasn't an option for the show's team. Executive Producer Matt Goldman tells PEOPLE "the best way to honor Mike is to share this."

"We're sitting around a table, we're trying to figure it out. We're all emotional and struck with grief, and trying to figure out at the same time how to finish the show," Goldman says. "And Felicia, Rosie and Tracy, they just kind of popped into the air. It felt like those names were names that Mike kind of gave to us."

"These are people that he would've wanted to, kind of, carry on in his place and complete his mission. People that he loved, people that loved him," he continues. "People that cared about the work that he was doing, that knew what this show meant to him. People that he had worked with before, people that he hadn't. He and Tracy had been talking about working together for years on different projects — schedules never aligned. [We] thought this was a great way to fulfill that, in a way, and bring them together."

As for the show's future? Goldman previously said putting out additional seasons is "something that Mike would want us to do."

"I would say we'd have to see what that looks like," Goldman explains. "Mike was our guiding light in this show, and not having him being a part of it is a hard pill to swallow. But then again, we know the importance of these stories, and the importance of the show to Michael. We want to continue that to honor him."

Black Market with Michael K. Williams airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV.