Al Brown, 'The Wire' Actor Known for His Role as Stan Valchek, Dead at 83

The Wire actor Al Brown, known for his portrayal of Stan Valcheck in the iconic HBO series, has died. He was 83.

Brown died on Friday in Las Vegas following his battle with Alzheimer, his daughter Jenny confirmed, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news. According to Deadline, his manager also posted a Facebook message announcing his death.

Prior to getting into acting in the 1990s, Brown served in the Air Force at the age of 29, Jenny told the outlet. She also added her late father loved his career as an actor and enjoyed meeting and chatting with his fans.

Brown played the role of a top law enforcement officer for the Baltimore Police Department in the hit series for 20 episodes from 2002 to 2008.

The actor also appeared in other TV series such as Commander in Chief, Law & Order Special Victims Unit, and The Hustler.

He also landed roles in films throughout his career, being credited with work in The Replacements, Shot in the Heart, Red Dragon, and Twelve Monkeys, per IMDb.

Brown is survived by his wife and their children, TMZ reported.