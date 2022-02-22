Season 1 of The Wilds followed a group of teenage girls from all different backgrounds who become stranded on an island

The Wilds Returns for Season 2 with New Male Castaways Trying to Survive on Deserted Island

This twist is pretty wild.

Prime Video's young adult dystopian series The Wilds will return in May with new episodes and new cast members. The streaming platform announced the show's second season on Tuesday and included details about how the deserted island experiment will advance.

Season 1 saw a group of teenage girls from all different backgrounds become stranded on an island. And while it may sound like a horrible accident, the girls were unknowingly part of a social experiment. In season 2, they'll remain on the island.

But a second group of subjects, entirely male, will find themselves stranded, too.

The Wild Credit: Amazon Prime Video

A first look photo of the boys shows them standing in a plane, a possible reference to season 1's plane crash — which led to the girl's becoming stranded. A teaser of the boys, uploaded to The Wild's Instagram account on Tuesday, shows the group of guys running to an unseen horror on a beach. "Oh f---," one says. "Oh, Jesus."

In an Instagram-wide "scavenger hunt" actors teased the upcoming season with short clips.

Actor Nicholas Coombe, who will play Josh Herbert, shared a second clip of the boys on the beach, huddled around a fire at night.

Prime Video also shared a teaser. "I'm so proud of you," Toni Shalifoe (Erana James) says to Martha Blackburn (Jenna Clause). "You've gotten so strong. You're like a f---ing warrior."