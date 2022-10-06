'The White Lotus' Season 2 Trailer Teases 'a Series of Very Bad Decisions' for Tanya and New Guests

Season 2 of The White Lotus will premiere Oct. 30 on HBO Max

By
Published on October 6, 2022 01:33 PM

It's almost time to check in to The White Lotus once again.

On Thursday, HBO released the first trailer for season 2 of the dark comedy series — and to summarize it, the new guests seem to be making some questionable decisions on their vacations.

The trailer opens with fan favorite Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) applauding the hospitality of the White Lotus resort chain. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always," she says.

As gorgeous scenery of the Italian coastline plays along the screen, viewers are given the first bits of backstory to accompany an all-new lineup of guests.

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, HBO - The White Lotus, Season 2
Courtesy of HBO

In particular, three men from the three generations of the same family are on a "family vacation" to "learn more about [their] Sicilian roots."

However, it "wasn't supposed to be a boys' trip," the trailer reveals. The youngest family member gives some additional insight to one of his elders. "It's just the three of us because all of the women in our family hate you," he says.

Aubrey Plaza's character has questions about the choice of vacation — and her husband's new best friend. "There's a reason they invited us here," she says of another couple they're traveling with. "It's like, you sold your company, you got rich, and now he's your best friend?"

While Plaza obviously doesn't agree with the wealthy lifestyle of their newfound friends, the friends don't seem sold on her either. Plaza is referenced as a "dud" by the other couple.

Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, HBO - The White Lotus, Season 2
Courtesy of HBO

Since fans last saw Tanya, it seems her life has improved. She appears to be married to Greg (John Gries) who she met at The White Lotus resort in season 1. However, it's not all smooth sailing on their Italian vacation.

"You bring your assistant on a vacation with your husband?" Gries asks her.

"It's not like she's gonna be in our bed and stuff," Coolidge responds.

It doesn't take long before Tanya discovers a concern of her own: "I don't know what's going on with Greg, but I think it's bulls---. You think he's having an affair?" she asks her assistant.

Michael Imperioli as DOMINIC DI GRASSO, HBO - The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 5
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The darker sides of each vacation eventually surface — from drugs to cheating scandals — and Tanya's words sum up the acceleration of events: "It's just been a series of very bad decisions," she says.

If the remaining glimpses give anything away, season 2 promises violence, a body bag, and a gun — with no explanation except for the ever-present chaos of the resort.

"Italy's just so romantic. You're gonna die, we're gonna have to drag you out of here," concludes newcomer Meghann Fahy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The White Lotus season 2 comes after the major success of season 1, which was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards in 2022. Coolidge won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Tanya.

Season 2 of The White Lotus will premiere Oct. 30 on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James Everything to Know About The White Lotus season 2
'The White Lotus' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date for This Fall on HBO 
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James star in HBO's The White Lotus
'The White Lotus' Sets October Return Date for Season 2
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James Everything to Know About The White Lotus season 2
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James star in HBO's The White Lotus
'White Lotus' Season 2 Teaser Reveals Which Cast Member Is Returning with Jennifer Coolidge
US director and writer Mike White accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
Kyle Cook, Paige Desorbo, Austen Kroll, Craig COnover, Jason Cameron, Julia McGuire, Ciara Miller, Gabrielle Kniery, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula
Everything to Know About 'Winter House' Season 2
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
'Firefly Lane' to End After Supersized 16-Episode Second Season
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
First Time Golden Globe Nominees
Jennifer Coolidge Will Return for 'The White Lotus' Season 2, Show Sets Sicily as Next Location
Grey’s Anatomy - Season 5 Finale, “Now or Never”
10 TV Cliffhangers We're Still Not Over
Matthew Broderick with wife Sarah Jessica Parker at the Broadway opening of 'The Producers' after-party at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. 04/19/2001
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Relationship Timeline
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
The Great British Bake Off
'The Great British Baking Show' Season 10 Kicks Off with 'Astounding Cakes' — Watch the Trailer
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Trailer Teases Cheating Allegations, Divorce Drama and a Martini Toss
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens