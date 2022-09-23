'The White Lotus' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date for This Fall on HBO 

Get ready to check in for the second season of The White Lotus.

HBO revealed on Friday that the Emmy-winning series would return on Oct. 30. According to the network, the show's second installment will leave Hawaii and follow "the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week" at an exclusive Sicilian resort.

Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid, who was trying to find herself after the death of her husband in season one. Jon Gries is also back as her character's lover, Greg, as seen in the upcoming season's teaser trailer.

The Legally Blonde star previously told PEOPLE that she almost turned down the role over concerns about her weight. She recalled how creator Mike White contacted her, saying that "he'd written a part for me" but at the time, she felt uncomfortable in her body after gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I tried to get out of it because I was too fat," she said in November 2021. "During COVID, I just let everything go. I let everything go most of my life but I really let everything go during COVID."

Luckily for Coolidge, "I had a smart girlfriend who talked me off the ledge," she said.

Coolidge then agreed to take on the role. She's since received nominations for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role. Additionally, she took home the Emmy this month for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

Joining Coolidge and Gries is a new set of guests. F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco are playing a three-generational family who are all traveling together.

Additionally, Tom Hollander is playing an English man named Quentin, who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew; Haley Lu Richardson is playing Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss; and Leo Woodall is playing a man named Jack, who is a guest at the White Lotus.

Theo James and Meghann Fahy join the cast as a married couple named Cameron and Daphne Babcock, who are vacationing with another couple, Ethan and Harper Spiller, played by Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza.

Sabrina Impacciatore takes on the role of Valentina, the dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina.

Season 2 of The White Lotus premieres Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.