Everything to Know About The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus is coming back for season 2.

After gaining critical acclaim following its first season last year, the HBO series was officially renewed for another season in August 2021.

According to the network, the second installment of the show will leave Hawaii to follow "a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."

While a handful of new stars are joining the cast this time around — including Divergent actor Theo James, The Bold Type actress Meghann Fahy, and Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli — one fan-favorite star will be back.

As the cast continues to tease more details about what's in store, here's everything we know about the anticipated new season of The White Lotus.

What is The White Lotus season 2 about?

Though HBO hasn't announced the official plot for the upcoming season, we do know that it will feature a major change of scenery. While season 1 was set in Hawaii, the upcoming season will take place in Sicily, per Variety.

Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James star in HBO's The White Lotus Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

Who is joining The White Lotus season 2 cast?

Season 2 will include a brand-new cast that's just as star-studded as season 1. F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco are playing a three-generational family — an elderly man named Bert Di Grasso, a son named Dominic De Grasso, and a grandson named Elbie Di Grasso — who are all traveling together.

Additionally, Tom Hollander is playing an English man named Quentin, who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew; Haley Lu Richardson is playing Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss; and Leo Woodall is playing a man named Jack, who is a guest at the White Lotus.

Rounding out the cast are Theo James and Meghann Fahy as a married couple named Cameron and Daphne Babcock, who are vacationing with another couple, Ethan and Harper Spiller, played by Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza.

Who from The White Lotus season 1 cast is returning for season 2?

One fan-favorite star from The White Lotus season 1 will be back! In February, HBO confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge will return for season 2. Per Variety, she will be reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid, who is the boss of Lu Richardson's character.

Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James star in HBO's The White Lotus Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

How many episodes will be in The White Lotus season 2?

The White Lotus season 2 will be slightly longer than the first season. While season 1 included six episodes, the upcoming season will feature seven.

When will The White Lotus season 2 be released?