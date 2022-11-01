Laura Dern Got to Eviscerate One of 'The White Lotus' Stars in Sneaky Premiere Cameo

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO

Published on November 1, 2022
Laura Dern Ellen Show
Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus.

Those wondering who absolutely ripped Michael Imperioli's character Dominic Di Grasso to shreds over the phone during the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus needn't wonder any longer — it was Laura Dern!

PEOPLE has confirmed Dern, 55, turned in a voice performance in Sunday's episode as Dominic's estranged (and irate) wife Abby.

During the intense, and expletive-laden, phone call, Abby berated the philandering Hollywood big shot by making it clear he had fallen out of favor with his family — including son Albie (Adam DiMarco), who was visiting the White Lotus resort with Dominic and his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) on a journey to retrace the family's Sicilian roots.

Laura Dern, Michael Imperioli as DOMINIC DI GRASSO THE WHITE LOTUS
Kevin Mazur/Getty; HBO

"He's a sweet and sensitive young man," Abby said of Albie. "And I honestly don't know how it happened. He sure as hell didn't get it from you."

Despite Dominic's attempt to apologize for his indiscretions, Abby ended the call in a blaze of glory: "Shut the f--- up, Dom. Shut up with the f---ing sorries already, OK? Enough. ... I've wasted enough of my life. I don't want you calling me anymore! Oh my God, please! It's f---ing done! Okay? Leave me alone! Seriously, f--- you! Go f--- yourself, you f---ing piece of f--ing s---!"

This isn't the first time Dern has collaborated with White Lotus creator Mike White. She previously starred on and co-created the HBO show Enlightened for two seasons, earning a 2013 Emmy nomination along the way.

Laura Dern at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

And Dern wasn't the only pal of White to cameo on Sunday's episode — two of fellow his Survivor: David vs. Goliath castaways acted opposite star Meghann Fahy in the opening scene.

Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay played resort-goers chatting with Fahy's Daphne Babcock, who was luxuriating in her final day in Sicily — only to be horrified during one last relaxing dip in the ocean when an unidentified corpses floated past her.

Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, HBO - The White Lotus, Season 2
Courtesy of HBO

Season 2 of The White Lotus will follow a whole new cast of vacation goers spending time at the resort's Sicily branch. Two returning faces from season 1 appear — Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid and her now-husband Greg (Jon Griers).

Coolidge won a 2022 Emmy Award for her portrayal of Tanya — just one nod among the first season's 20 Emmys nominations.

