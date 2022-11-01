Laura Dern Got to Eviscerate One of 'The White Lotus' Stars in Sneaky Premiere Cameo

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus.

Those wondering who absolutely ripped Michael Imperioli's character Dominic Di Grasso to shreds over the phone during the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus needn't wonder any longer — it was Laura Dern!

PEOPLE has confirmed Dern, 55, turned in a voice performance in Sunday's episode as Dominic's estranged (and irate) wife Abby.

During the intense, and expletive-laden, phone call, Abby berated the philandering Hollywood big shot by making it clear he had fallen out of favor with his family — including son Albie (Adam DiMarco), who was visiting the White Lotus resort with Dominic and his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) on a journey to retrace the family's Sicilian roots.

Kevin Mazur/Getty; HBO

"He's a sweet and sensitive young man," Abby said of Albie. "And I honestly don't know how it happened. He sure as hell didn't get it from you."

Despite Dominic's attempt to apologize for his indiscretions, Abby ended the call in a blaze of glory: "Shut the f--- up, Dom. Shut up with the f---ing sorries already, OK? Enough. ... I've wasted enough of my life. I don't want you calling me anymore! Oh my God, please! It's f---ing done! Okay? Leave me alone! Seriously, f--- you! Go f--- yourself, you f---ing piece of f--ing s---!"

This isn't the first time Dern has collaborated with White Lotus creator Mike White. She previously starred on and co-created the HBO show Enlightened for two seasons, earning a 2013 Emmy nomination along the way.

Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

And Dern wasn't the only pal of White to cameo on Sunday's episode — two of fellow his Survivor: David vs. Goliath castaways acted opposite star Meghann Fahy in the opening scene.

Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay played resort-goers chatting with Fahy's Daphne Babcock, who was luxuriating in her final day in Sicily — only to be horrified during one last relaxing dip in the ocean when an unidentified corpses floated past her.

Courtesy of HBO

Season 2 of The White Lotus will follow a whole new cast of vacation goers spending time at the resort's Sicily branch. Two returning faces from season 1 appear — Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid and her now-husband Greg (Jon Griers).

Coolidge won a 2022 Emmy Award for her portrayal of Tanya — just one nod among the first season's 20 Emmys nominations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.