The West Wing Turns 20: Where Is the Cast Now?

Sheen had already portrayed a Sorkin-penned West Wing denizen in The American President (playing the chief of staff to Michael Douglas’ president) when he was tapped to star as the idealistic, paternal president prone to giving speeches in The West Wing. He stayed on the series for its duration, though in the last season stepped back as the show focused on the presidential race for his replacement.

Since the show ended, Sheen has been busy in film (The Departed, Bobby) and TV (Grace & Frankie, Anger Management with his son Charlie Sheen). And he keeps up with his West Wing costars – even inviting them to a recent birthday party.