The West Wing Special Episode Trailer Reunites the Cast for the First Time in Nearly 2 Decades

West Wing fans might want to brace themselves.

After nearly two decades, The West Wing cast has come together for a special episode — and HBO Max just dropped the trailer for the reunion.

Several stars of the NBC political drama reunited with series creator Aaron Sorkin for a theatrical stage presentation of season 3's "Hartsfield's Landing" episode.

And by the looks of it, it's almost as if no time has passed. The cast is seen laughing as they find creative ways to greet each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In one shot, Lowe and Sheen are seen bumping elbows, while Janney and Sterling decide to bump butts.

The special event, titled A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, drops on Oct. 15 on HBO Max, ahead of the 2020 presidential election and in support of When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama.

"Hartsfield's Landing" centers around both literal chess matches and foreign policy showdowns with China. There's also the primary election in a New Hampshire town where 42 votes have long predicted the winner of the state.

Spanning seven seasons, The West Wing aired from 1999 to 2006, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of an eclectic group of frenzied staffers in the Oval Office and the West Wing of the White House.