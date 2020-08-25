The West Wing Cast to Reunite for HBO Max Special to Encourage Voting in 2020 Election

For the first time in 17 years, The West Wing cast will come together for a special episode.

HBO Max and series creator Aaron Sorkin announced on Tuesday that several stars of the NBC political drama will reunite with Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a theatrical stage presentation of season 3's "Hartsfield's Landing" episode.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will debut on the streaming service this fall. It drops ahead of the 2020 presidential election in support of When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, which was founded to increase participation in every U.S. election.

In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.

The special will shoot over multiple days at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles in early October, with stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen reprising their roles from the episode. The cast is also featured in this month's issue of Entertainment Weekly.

"One of the reasons why The West Wing resonated so much for me on a personal level was — maybe it’s corny — I really believe in all things that are truisms about our country," Lowe told EW. "If you’re not going to vote, then you don’t have a dog in the fight and you shouldn’t complain. Empowering people to vote, making it easier for people to vote, is a total no-brainer. I’ve been working on it for many years and it feels like it becomes more important with each passing election cycle."

The episode will also feature guest appearances, including a special message from the former first lady. More cast members and special guests from the worlds of public service and the arts will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," Sorkin said in a statement.

"With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time," added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content. "Combined with WarnerMedia's donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election."