The Wendy Williams Show's Official YouTube, Website and Instagram Removed After Series Finale

Traces of The Wendy Williams Show appear to have been wiped from the internet.

On Tuesday, fans of the series noticed they're no longer able to watch content from the series on YouTube — as the show's entire YouTube channel appears to have been deleted. The Wendy Williams Show's website and Instagram page also appear to have been removed.

Reps from The Wendy Williams Show, Debmar-Mercury and Wendy Williams' team have not immediately returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fans expressed outrage at the treatment of Williams from the show's former production company Debmar-Mercury.

"Demar Mercury, you need to stop being messy," one user wrote. "Every time I say I'm going to watch the Sherri show, you guys do some clown s—. Regardless of how the show ended, all of you could've kept the social media platform's like any other show! Sherri watch your 'team' #WendyWilliams."

Another added, "Debmar-Mercury should be ashamed of themselves for deleting the entire history and legacy of The Wendy Williams Show via digital media. What are they trying to hide or prove by doing this? #WendyWilliams #WendyShow."

The Wendy Williams Show aired its last episode on June 17 after months without Wendy Williams' involvement. The talk show host of nearly 14 years was not included in the celebratory finale episode.

In the fall, the time slot previously occupied by Williams will be taken over by Sherri Shepherd, who had guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Show routinely since late 2021.

After previously stating a hope to return to the series, Williams has declared a new avenue of business. She confirmed she's not planning a TV return anytime in the future during a chat with TMZ Live.

"I've got enough money to do something else, and what I've never done — podcast," she said. "Which, by the way, podcasts, everyone has. But when you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show."