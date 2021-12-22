Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherri Shepherd will remain as guest hosts for the upcoming shows

The Wendy Williams Show Delays January Return as COVID-19 Cases Surge in the U.S.

The return of The Wendy Williams Show has been delayed as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

The show announced Tuesday on Instagram that the show will resume filming on Jan. 10, 2022 — one week later than originally scheduled.

"Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, 'The Wendy Williams Show' will now return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10, rather than Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled."

Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherri Shepherd will remain as guest hosts for the upcoming shows during host Wendy Williams' continued absence due to health issues.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma were originally slated to host during the week of Jan. 3.

Rapaport, 51, will host the show first from Jan. 10 through 14, followed by Whitley, 60, and Mitchell, 49, in the second week. Shepherd, 54, will end the month as host from Jan. 24 through 28.

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show began Oct. 18 without Williams, 57, due to the host's ongoing health issues. The season was originally scheduled to premiere on Sept. 20 but was pushed back after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

In October, the show revealed that Williams was experiencing "serious complications" to her health due to Graves' disease and that guest hosts would be taking over the show in the interim.

Rapaport and Shepherd have previously stepped in as guest hosts. But earlier this month, Shepherd was forced to cancel the first day of her guest-hosting gig after having emergency appendicitis surgery.

In November, Williams said on Instagram that she is "making progress" in her recovery, calling her health journey "one of those things that's taking longer than we expected."

"I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready," Williams wrote at the time.