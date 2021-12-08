The Wendy Williams Show Announces Guest Hosts Through January as Wendy Williams Remains Absent

Wendy Williams has been away from her talk show as she navigates various health issues

Wendy Williams' absence from her titular talk show will continue into 2022.

Michael Rapaport will then host a week, followed by duo Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell in week 3. Sherri Shepherd will finish out the month, hosting from Jan. 24 through 28.

"We're looking forward to producing new and exciting shows in 2022 and we can't wait to return in the new year with all of our guest hosts," Executive Producer David Perler said in a press release.

He continued, "Each of the outstanding guest hosts brings a unique and distinctive style to the successful 'Wendy' format with their individual personalities while also making sure that Wendy's show remains consistent for the loyal Wendy watchers."

The syndicated program's 13th season kicked off on Oct. 18 without Williams, 57.

The season premiere, originally set for Sept. 20, was initially pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health concerns. When the premiere date was delayed once more to Oct. 18, the show revealed that Williams had recovered from COVID-19 but was still battling other health problems.

A later update revealed that guest hosts would begin taking over the show, as Williams was experiencing "serious complications" due to Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that results in an overactive thyroid gland. (Williams previously took an extended hiatus from her show in May 2020 due to the condition.)

A series of stars have appeared in her place since then, including Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer, Bill Bellamy and Leah Remini, as well as various panels of guest hosts. Shepherd, Rapaport and Fat Joe and Remy Ma have also previously taken on the guest hosting role.

Wendy Williams Wendy Williams | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected," Williams wrote. "I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."

The TV personality then thanked the various people who have helped out in her absence. "I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can't be there," she said. "I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back."

"Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I'm doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching," Williams concluded.