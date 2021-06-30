The Canadian singer co-created The Idol with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim

The Weeknd to Write, Produce and Star in Upcoming HBO Drama The Idol

The Weeknd is booked and busy as he gears up for a new series that's in development at HBO.

The network announced on Wednesday that the "Blinding Lights" crooner, born Abel Tesfaye, will co-write, executive produce and star in an upcoming drama series titled The Idol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show follows "a female pop singer [who] starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult," according to a press release from the network, which doesn't detail the singer's character or any additional casting news.

The Weeknd, 31, co-created the series alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, a former nightlife entrepreneur who has since become a writer. Joseph Epstein serves as the project's showrunner.

HBO TO DEVELOP ‘THE IDOL’ ; THE WEEKND Credit: Pari Dukovic

Levinson, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen and Aaron L. Gilbert will executive produce The Idol alongside The Weeknd. Additionally, Mary Laws will write and co-executive produce. The Weeknd's manager Wassim "SAL" Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also will co-executive produce.

The Idol isn't The Weeknd's first stab at acting. In 2019, he played a fictionalized version of himself in Adam Sandler's acclaimed crime drama, Uncut Gems. He additionally lent his voice to an animated version of himself on American Dad! in 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He is also no stranger to adopting new personas with his music. For his 2020 record, After Hours, The Weeknd dressed in character during many public appearances. During his Saturday Night Live performance last March, he donned a bloodied face and a nose bandage — a look that resembled how he appeared in his "Blinding Lights" video.

That November, The Weeknd performed and accepted awards at the 2020 American Music Awards with his entire face wrapped in bandages. And for his "Save Your Tears" music video in January, he debuted a faux plastic surgery-enhanced face.

The Weeknd speaks during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Press Conference at Tampa Convention Center on February 04, 2021 Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ahead of After Hours' release, The Weeknd opened up about the character he adopted.