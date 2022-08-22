The Weeknd Debuts New Teaser For HBO's 'The Idol' During Las Vegas Show

A new teaser for HBO's upcoming drama The Idol has been released, straight from the "gutters of Hollywood."

Featuring cast members including Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott and Hank Azaria, the short clip debuted Saturday during The Weeknd's concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and teases that the music-centric series is "coming soon."

Created by Euphoria visionary Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and the singer's producing partner Reza Fahim, the upcoming music-industry drama is set to follow a rising pop star (Depp) who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru and nightclub owner (The Weeknd).

Teased in the first trailer release as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," The Idol will see Depp's character descend deeper into the self-help guru's orbit — and the cult he leads – as she gradually discovers the much darker role he plays in the industry.

In April, HBO announced a total reset for The Idol, which was initially ordered as a six-episode series.

HBO

"The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," a spokeswoman for HBO told Deadline.

"The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series," the spokesperson continued. "We look forward to sharing more information soon."