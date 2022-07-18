In April, HBO announced The Idol would be reworked with a new creative direction

See The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's Twisted Love Story in The Idol's First Teaser Trailer

Sex, drugs and … The Weeknd.

The first teaser for HBO's The Idol is here, and it's straight from the "sick and twisted" mind of one of the today's biggest pop stars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Created by Euphoria visionary Sam Levinson, acclaimed musician Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and the singer's producing partner Reza Fahim, the upcoming music-industry drama is set to follow a rising pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru (The Weeknd). She soon learns the self-help guru has a much darker role in the industry.

Teased as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," The Idol will see Depp's character descend deeper into the self-help guru's orbit — and the cult he leads.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO Credit: HBO

The first look mainly focuses on shots of Hollywood parties, endless trays of cocaine, bongs, and seduction. Depp's leading character is seen filming a music video before she later ends up on a mansion balcony, staring down at guards with guns below.

When things slow down for a dinner party, The Weeknd asks Depp: "Why don't you just be yourself?"

"Because there is nothing about me that's relatable," she responds.

Later, The Weeknd's character asks: "Do you trust me?" With a shake of her head, Depp responds, "Not really."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO Credit: HBO

In April, HBO announced a total reset for The Idol, which was initially ordered as a six-episode series.

"The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," a spokeswoman for HBO told Deadline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO Credit: HBO

"The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series," the spokesperson continued. "We look forward to sharing more information soon."