The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan to Star in Isle of the Dead Spinoff

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be reprising their roles of Maggie and Negan, respectively, for the upcoming AMC spinoff, which is set to premiere in 2023

The Walking Dead universe is expanding!

On Monday, AMC Networks announced a new Walking Dead spinoff series titled Isle of the Dead. The new show, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is set to follow their Walking Dead characters, Maggie and Negan, in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

"The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror," read a logline for the series.

The six-episode series is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023, with current Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer, Eli Jorné, signed on as showrunner and executive producer.

Cohan, 40, and Morgan, 55, will also serve as executive producers, while Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, will continue in his role for the upcoming project.

In a statement, Cohan said she was "thrilled" to be part of "the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe."

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan," she said. "Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

Cohan joined the show in season 2 and left in 2019. She later returned in season 9.

Morgan, who joined the franchise in season 5, added in his own statement: "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait."

McDermott, who is the president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, and Gimple also spoke about their excitement for the new show.

"This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead," McDermott said. "It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse."

"Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe," said Gimple. "Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all-new, all different TWD epic for the ages."

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in October 2010 and is currently in its 11th season. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the show stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Khary Payton.

During its last 12 years on the air, the hit zombie apocalypse series has been nominated and won dozens of awards. It also spawned multiple spinoffs, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, and Tales of the Walking Dead.