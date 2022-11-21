See 'The Walking Dead' 's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan in First 'Dead City' Teaser

Published on November 21, 2022

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are embarking on a deadly new journey.

Just as the flagship series aired its final moments on Sunday, AMC debuted the first trailer for their new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

First announced in March and originally titled Isle of the Dead — AMC confirmed its new title in August — Dead City is expected to premiere in April 2023.

The six-episode limited series will follow Negan (Morgan) and Maggie (Cohan) "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," reads a description from the network. "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

The teaser trailer shows the pair — who shared a pair of pivotal moments in the original series' final episode, including one where Negan apologized for killing Maggie's husband, Glenn — navigating their new urban surroundings. It also gives fans a sneak peek at the new cast members Dead City will introduce.

Friday Night Lights' Gaius Charles joins the franchise as Perlie Armstrong, who is described as "confident, ruthless, and unyielding" and Madam Secretary alum Željko Ivanek stars in the spin-off as "the Croat."

Current Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer, Eli Jorné, signed on as showrunner and executive producer.

In a new video about the making of Walking Dead: Dead City, the cast shares a bit more insight into the newest entry of the Walking Dead universe.

"I would describe Dead City as a new kind of danger," Cohan says in the video. "The cold concrete elements and the ominousness of the architecture and the structure of New York."

"With us, it's like, 'Okay, well, what do you do when you take The Walking Dead to a city that has millions and millions of people?" newcomer Armstrong asks.

Morgan, who calls Dead City a "wholly different show" in the video, says that "getting out of the woods and into New York City" has been "really fun."

Earlier this year, Morgan teased the new series with a photo of himself and Cohan, where he wrote: "In between set ups on set of 'dead city' I'll say this … it feels like we making something special."

"Nobody I'd rather be doing this with than @laurencohan," the actor continued. "We can't wait to show you something … soon I think."

