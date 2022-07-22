The Walking Dead Drops Epic Trailer for Its Final Batch of Episodes at San Diego Comic-Con

AMC is delivering the goods at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

On Friday, the network unveiled a new trailer teasing the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead's 11th season. This new batch of episodes will wrap up the story told over the last 12 years from 2010 to 2022.

The trailer opens with a dramatic instrumental track, ultimately building up the chaos that's set to come — and it's safe to say that fans are in store for a blood bath.

"The end of each story is very important," a female character says in a voiceover. "How do you want yours to end?"

According to a description from AMC, the final episodes will see "threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations."

"The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all," the description continues, per Variety. "Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?"

Fans of The Walking Dead last tuned in to the series in early April, so the new trailer comes at the perfect time.

AMC previously confirmed in September 2020 that season 11 would be the show's last hurrah. The final run will have 24 episodes, airing over the course of two years.

"It's been ten years 'gone bye;' what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that," series co-creator Scott Gimple previously said in a press release. "What's clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world."

Gimple continued, "We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives."

Star Norman Reedus recently recalled what the atmosphere was like during the final days on set: "There were a lot of tears and a lot of speeches."

"They handed me the mic first and I was like, 'Uh oh,' because I was nervous... It was super emotional," Reedus, 53, said in May. "I think what I'll miss the most is the people, not just the cast, but the crew. You become very tight with the crew after that long. We've become really good friends and a lot of us still keep in contact."

Luckily, fans of The Walking Dead won't have to say goodbye to the series, entirely.

Fear the Walking Dead was renewed for an eighth season in December. Additionally, AMC unveiled the trailer for its new Walking Dead series, Tales of the Walking Dead, at Comic-Con on Friday. The upcoming show premieres on Aug. 14.