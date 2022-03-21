The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed

The Walking Dead actor, who portrayed one of the show's zombies, died of a gunshot to the head, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ and viewed by PEOPLE. Officials are still pending a decision on whether his death was an accident or suicide, per the documents.

Moseley died in January at the age of 31, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. At the time, the actor was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia.

"He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," the statement read. "Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."