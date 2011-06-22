The Voice: Who Will Make the Final Four?

After blind auditions, battle rounds and numerous eliminations, The Voice has arrived at the semi-finals, with each team pitting its remaining contestants against each other for the final four spots.

Before the performances could begin, Cee Lo Green and Adam Levine had to narrow their four-person teams down to two, with America voting one contestant through and the coaches saving another.

From Cee Lo’s team, Vicci Martinez was saved by America and Nakia was saved by Green, who called him a “brother from another mother.” From Adam’s team, Javier Colon was saved by America, and Levine gave Casey Weston the remaining spot, admitting that he originally intended to select Jeff Jenkins to move forward.

With the business of elimination out of the way, performances kicked off with Frenchie Davis singing, “Like A Prayer,” which received praise from all the judges. Competing with her for the final spot on Christina Aguilera‘s team was Beverly McClellan, who rocked the house with her rendition of “The Thrill is Gone.” Aguilera commented that McClellan is “one of the reasons I’m so thankful I signed on to do this show.”

Nakia was the first to perform for Team Cee Lo, singing Adam Lambert‘s “Whataya Want from Me.” He will be up against Martinez, who closed the show with a lively performance of “Dog Days are Over.”

Soulful Dia Frampton, with her own spin on “Losing My Religion,” competed against Xenia, who sang The Script’s “Breakeven,” for the spot on Blake Shelton‘s team.

Shelton was proud of his team’s performances, giving both contestants a standing ovation, but said he still wants to see more confidence from the singers. “I can still hear nerves in their voices when they sing live on this show, and it bothers me a little bit, but every week that goes by there’s less of that in their singing,” Shelton said after the show.

The fourth spot in the final round will go to either Weston, who put her country twang into her version of “I Will Always Love You,” or Colon, who wowed the audience with his performance of “Fix You” – and finally removed his signature hat.

“Adam wanted me to take the hat off at some point,” he told PEOPLE, “so that was kind of like a last minute thing I decided to do right before the show.”