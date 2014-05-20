The Voice Coaches Sound Off on the Final Three

With just a few hours left until a new Voice winner is crowned, the coaches and the top three, who performed Monday night, took a breather to reflect on what they appreciate most about one other.

“His eyes,” Jake Worthington told PEOPLE about his coach, Blake Shelton. “Does that not turn you on?” he joked about his mentor’s crinkly gaze.

In all seriousness, the country kid from Texas, who Shelton, 37, foresees is “going to breathe life back into country radio,” has looked up to the “Mine Would Be You” crooner since before the show even existed.

“I never would’ve thought I’d be friends with him,” said Worthington. “He’s really just inspired me to want to stay true to myself.”

Adam Levine‘s powerhouse contestant Christina Grimmie has taken chances all season long thanks to her “hardcore motivator” mentor.

“She’s got amazing instincts,” the Maroon 5 frontman, 35, said of the YouTube star. “All of the things that she thought of that were so inventive and cool, you can’t teach that. I coached her on more of a presentation level.”

As for Josh Kaufman – who actually started off the competition on Levine’s team – working with Usher, 35, has been naturally easy.

“Something just clicks,” he said. “There is a chemistry there. We have a similar approach to things, we understand things in a similar way and when he gives me a pointer, it’s more than just a pointer.”

Calling his remaining contestant “courageous,” the singer told PEOPLE Kaufman “represents something different.”

“Josh’s win [would change] how people look at The Voice, he said. “[I’d love to] be remembered as being the first coach other than Blake or Adam to win … [but also] being able to do something that would shake the world up.”

So will it be Team Adam, Team Blake or Team Usher taking the crown this season? The Voice airs Tuesday (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.

