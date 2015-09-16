The Voice Coaches Get Pranked By Neil Patrick Harris – and It's Hilarious!

Neil Patrick Harris sure had the Best Time Ever on the set of The Voice recently – of course, it happened to come at the expense of the coaches.

Arriving on set in disguise as “Jurgen Vollmer,” the fictitious new host of The Voice: Austria, Harris gave Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams “a day they will never forget” and luckily, it was all being filmed for Harris’ new show Best Time Ever.

I could say, ‘Gwen Stefani from No Doubts – she’s beautiful like dog,’ ” suggests Harris, err, Vollmer, while discussing hosting tips with American host Carson Daly.

“What the [bleep] just happened?” asks Shelton after an awkward interview with Vollmer, in which he declared both him and Levine his “favorite coach.”

Then Vollmer decided to try his luck as a contestant in the blind auditions. Alas, he was still unable to get any love from the group.

See the hilarity ensue in the video above.

The ninth season of The Voice premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

For much more behind-the-scenes dish on The Voice, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. For PEOPLE’s limited edition, goodies-filled gift box inspired by The Voice, visit http://www.people.com/voicebox.