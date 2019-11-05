The View's Sunny Hostin Was 'Traumatized' After Witnessing Uncle's Stabbing as a Child

Sunny Hostin‘s decision to become a federal prosecutor was an incredibly personal one.

During an appearance Monday on Tamron Hall‘s syndicated daytime talk show, Tamron Hall, the View co-host opened up about the incident that would ultimately forge her career path: witnessing her uncle get stabbed as a child growing up in the Bronx.

“It’s something I don’t talk about a lot, but I thought it was time for me to start talking about it,” she said. “When I was about 7, I saw my uncle stabbed in front of me. [He was] my father’s only brother and I adored him. He was the fun uncle.”

“Just the two of us were there,” she continued. “He was dating someone who turned out to be married, and her husband came in and attacked him. I remember as a child just trying to stop the bleeding, just being so traumatized, thinking, ‘Please Uncle Ed, don’t die, don’t die, don’t die.’ And we never talked about it as a family, ever.”

Former Today show anchor Hall, whose sister Renate’s 2004 murder remains unsolved, said she could relate.

“The same thing happened with my sister’s death — we didn’t talk about it,” she said. “But at some point in your life, as an adult, you saw and understood, as I did, the power in sharing that pain.”

“One thing about my uncle that I never quite got over — no one was prosecuted,” said Hostin, 51. “The police were not really interested, and I remember being in law school thinking, ‘I want to be a prosecutor. I don’t want to be a defense attorney. I want to get the guy that did that to my uncle.’ And as a journalist, I wanted to give voice to the voiceless. I wanted to tell those stories.”

“I recently said to my dad, ‘What happened to Uncle Ed is why I do what I do,'” she added. “And he said, ‘You remember that?’ They really thought that by moving me from the Bronx, putting me in a different school, not talking about it, that it wouldn’t have an impact. And that’s why I think as families, we have to talk about it.”

Image zoom Heidi Gutman/ABC

Hostin, who also hosts the new I.D. docuseries The Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin, recently reflected on the tragedy in an interview with PEOPLE, admitting she felt “very, very helpless.”

While her uncle survived that initial attack, he died a few years later due to complications from the stabbing. The assailant was never punished.

“A lot of times, children are left out of the equation, especially in low-income communities,” Hostin said. “You don’t get taken to a therapist. It colored the way our family operated, it changed how my father operated.”

“One of the things that was pretty horrible for me was that my family never talked about it. Ever,” she added. “We moved out of my neighborhood. I left all of my friends. And then, on top of that, we never spoke about it.”

The incident motivated Hostin to pursue a career in law — and is part of the reason she’s focusing on crime on her new six-episode show. The series follows Hostin as she travels across America to explore the stories behind some of the nation’s most intriguing unsolved homicides. Through it all, Hostin shows viewers the process of solving cases by examining evidence with law enforcement and forensic experts who were first assigned to the case.

“I have made it my mission to talk about things,” she said. “When you go through trauma, it’s important to talk about it. And that’s what I’m doing.”

