The View's Ana Navarro Mourns the Death of Her Mother Violeta: 'I Grieve Because I Loved'

Ana Navarro is mourning the death of her mother, Violeta Flores López, who died at age 81.

The CNN journalist and frequent View guest co-host announced her mother's death on her social media pages Wednesday.

"RIP, Mamí (1940-2021)," she wrote alongside some photos of López on her Instagram page. "I wish you'd been able to enjoy health & your family longer. As your youngest, I'm grateful for the 50 yrs of unconditional love and support you gave me. Go in peace. We'll look after dad. Hug my brother for me."

"I'll miss u always. Until we meet again," she added, before sharing that her mom died Tuesday night and she was not able to be with her in Nicaragua "because the dictator there has denied entry to media and jailed many of his critics."

"My dad, the love of her life and her husband of more than sixty years, was with her when she passed. She's been very ill for 4 months," Navarro, 49, wrote. "My family knew this was coming. I know there's many people going through the same long and painful goodbyes with their loved ones, and having to keep putting one foot in front of the other. I thought I was ready for this. I wanted her to rest and be free from suffering. I'm not sure it's possible to ever be ready to lose your parents."

"I'm very sad," she continued. "But I know it is a privilege to be able to bury your parents, not the other way around. I wish my mom had been in good health a little longer. I wish she had gotten to hold her youngest great-granddaughter, born last month, and who is named Violet, after my mom. I also know I am among the lucky ones. I had a great mom for almost 50 years. I grieve because I loved. I am going to miss my mom but will carry her love and the lessons she taught me for the rest of my life."

"I want to wish you all happy holidays and leave you with one last request. If you are lucky enough too [sic] still have your parents, and if they've been good parents, please hug them tight, treasure them and make some happy memories," Navarro concluded.

In the wake of the sad news, her colleagues at The View sent their well-wishes to Navarro during Wednesday's show.

"We're also sending our love to Ana because her mother, Violeta, passed away," Joy Behar said. "To clean up any confusion, she also will be on Friday's holiday show because we taped it yesterday."

"We're very sorry to hear about Ana's mother, she's been ill in Nicaragua for a while," Behar, 79, continued, before Sunny Hostin readout Navarro's tweet announcing her mom's death.

"Ana will actually not be going to Nicaragua at her parent's request with the political unrest there and how the government feels about the media," Hostin, 53, shared. "And so her father asked her not to go there, and that's why she wasn't able to be with her mother when she passed. It's been very, very difficult for Ana."

Hostin also said that López had "been ill for some time," and recalled how supportive Navarro was for her and her husband Manny when his parents died of COVID-19.

"[Ana's] been on our show and been cheerful and doing what she does best like giving her political commentary and being such an asset to the show," she said. "When Manny's parents passed she was there for us in such a way and Manny and I both extend our condolences to her."