The View: Whoopi Goldberg Gets Surprise Message from Khloé Kardashian During Birthday Celebration

Happy (early) birthday, Whoopi Goldberg!

The iconic actress celebrated her 65th birthday on The View Friday, one day ahead of her actual birthday. The show went all out for their moderator, with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro organizing a disco-themed episode they dubbed "Studio 66."

After sharing that she loves her birthday, Goldberg shouted out one member of the audience who she said has attended her birthday show on The View every year — Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez (also known as Jennifer Lopez's mom).

"Now for the past 15 years there has been one VIP audience member who has never missed my birthday show ever, ever," Goldberg said. "She's a View superfan and a friend, someone I love deeply, her name is Lupe Lopez."

"She is an amazing woman and I have to say her daughter's J.Lo, but that's not as important as the fact that Lupe comes every year and I'm so happy to see her," she added.

Throughout the episode, Goldberg received tributes from several of her celebrity friends, including a surprise video from Khloé Kardashian that played after the Ghost actress included Kardashian's denim brand Good American in a segment on her favorite things.

"Happy birthday Whoopi!" the 37-year-old reality star began. "I am wishing you the most magical, beautiful and blessed birthday. I hope you have the best year, that you're healthy, you're happy and that you are just staying as fabulous as ever. We all love, adore and appreciate you for all that you do and all that you give us."

She continued, "And I am just so honored to hear that you are a fan of Good American. I am the biggest fan of yours. I honor you and respect you and I wish you only beautiful blessings. Have the best birthday cheers to many, many more."

After the video played, Goldberg took the opportunity to show off her jeans — "I'm telling you these jeans are fly!"

The next birthday surprise came in the form of Goldberg's family, who appeared on stage wearing holiday sweaters inspired by the co-host's own looks.

Anita Ward and Freda Payne also made appearances to perform for Goldberg, and various other stars sent in recorded birthday messages.

"Garth Brooks here just saying happy birthday buddy," country star Garth Brooks said in his. "I love you. You know I love you. I will always love you. I hope this birthday is the best one."

Added Patti LaBelle, "Happy birthday Whoopi, I love you so much, see you soon."

Smokey Robinson sang his own rendition of "Happy Birthday" in his video. "Happy Birthday babe," he then said. "I wish I was there with you, but I know you're celebrating and having a good time. So have a good time for me and I'll see you soon, love you."

The show finished out with View alum Nicolle Wallace appearing and bringing out a tray of Goldberg's favorite snacks — potato chips, cupcakes, doughnuts and cherry pie.