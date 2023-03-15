Whoopi Goldberg Issues Apology for Use of Romani Slur on 'The View' : 'I Should Have Thought a Little Longer'

Whoopi Goldberg last issued an apology for controversial Holocaust comments she made — then doubling down on — in 2022

By
Published on March 15, 2023 03:00 PM
Whoopi Goldberg Issues Apology for Use of Romani Slur on The View: ‘I Should Have Thought’
Photo: ABC/Lou Rocco

Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology for using a Romani slur on The View.

During Wednesday's episode, while in conversation about the 2020 presidential election, the 67-year-old moderator, "The people who still believe that he got, you know, gy---d somehow in the election, will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay the..." she paused, "...that was gas... money from his personal thing."

The word is commonly known as an obscenity used against people of Romani heritage.

Goldberg was quick to issue an apology, chalking the mistake up to words she'd heard throughout her life. The View uploaded an apology video of Goldberg to their Twitter account.

"You know, when you're a certain age, you use words that you know from when you're a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have," The View co-host said. "I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't, and I should have said 'cheated,' and I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."

Whoopi Goldberg attends Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer in Conversation with Whoopi Goldberg at 92nd Street Y on May 28, 2019 in New York City
Whoopi Goldberg. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

This is far from the first time Goldberg has apologized for something she's said on or off air. Goldberg — who has been a co-host on The View since 2007 — was last in the hot seat after making comments about the Holocaust. In January 2022, Goldberg controversially said the Holocaust was "not about race" on the show.

In December, she doubled down on the comment after receiving heavy backlash for the comment — and being temporarily suspended from the show, in an interview with The Sunday Times. "My best friend said, 'Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we're probably not a race,'" she said.

When the Times reporter refuted that Nazis considered Jewish people to be a race, Goldberg continued, "The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?"

WHOOPI GOLDBERG
Whoopi Goldberg. ABC/Lou Rocco

In a statement to PEOPLE after the interview, Goldberg apologized. "I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people," she said.

"My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will."

