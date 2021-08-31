The View's Sunny Hostin Drops Off Her 'Baby Boy' Gabriel at Harvard: 'Here's to a Great Adventure'

"It was all going so well until little sis started crying," wrote The View co-host Sunny Hostin after dropping off her son Gabriel at Harvard University

Sunny Hostin is the proud mother of an Ivy Leaguer.

The View co-host, 52, saw her son Gabriel off to Harvard University on Monday, posting photos to Instagram of the family saying goodbye. "So we dropped our 'baby boy' off at college," she wrote in the caption.

"It was all going so well until little sis started crying - thanks Paloma! We are all so very proud and we know you will change the world Gabriel. You are brilliant, humble and most importantly, kind," Hostin continued. "Here's to a great adventure my sweet boy."

They were accompanied by Gabriel's younger sister, Paloma, as well as Hostin's parents William and Rosa, for the drive. The proud mom shared a glimpse of her son's dorm room before she and Paloma gave him a hug and hit the road, where tears were shed.

Hostin reacted with the appropriate level of excitement when her first-born was accepted to Harvard in March 2020. She posted a video at the time of Gabriel opening the admissions email with the family gathered around him.

"This is really what your mother's been working for for at least 17 years," said Sunny's husband, Emmanuel, in the video. "This has nothing to do with you, Gabriel. Your mother's been working and dreaming for this forever. Okay!"

The four-time Emmy Award nominee's trip comes after she made her own physical return to work, following more than a year of filming The View remotely, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. She and co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines exchanged hugs and jokes in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the reunion.

