'The View' 's Sunny Hostin Defends 'Friend for 20 Years' Don Lemon After His CNN Firing: 'He Loves Women'

Sunny Hostin is coming to the defense of Don Lemon after he was fired by CNN.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, the 54-year-old television personality revealed she was "stunned" by Lemon's departure at the network after 17 years.

"I know that I'm biased here because Don is my friend and he has been my friend for 20 years," she shared of her former CNN colleague. "Our offices were directly across from each other, for most of that time that I worked there, and I will say I don't believe — in my experience with him — that he's a misogynist."

She added: "I think he loves women. He loves his mother. He loved his sister. He loves me. He loves [co-host] Joy Behar."

Hostin said she felt it was unfair to compare Lemon's firing to Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News, which was also announced on Monday.

"I hate that people are comparing Tucker's firing with Don's firing," she said. "It's a false equivalency and just to put a button on it, Don, yes, said some things that were sexist and I think, ageist. He apologized for them and received formal training."

Behar, 80, shared a similar sentiment, sharing, "[Don] has been on the air for a long time fighting bigotry whereas Tucker has been fermenting bigotry, so there's a big difference there. And yes, he did say some dumb things."

Sunny then emphasized: "And apologized, and Tucker never apologized for anything."

Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin also voiced their opinions on the matter, with Haines pointing out that "he's had some missteps." She also added how she believes "the writing was on the wall when the new management came... in a way, this was coming down the pipe for a while."

Meanwhile, Griffin said she thinks Lemon "has the ability that he could have a big future somewhere else, at a big network."

Whoopi Goldberg concluded the conversation by wondering if it was the right choice to have Lemon join CNN This Morning alongside co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

"I will just say this: if you're concerned that somebody is a misogynist, why would you put them with two women to do a show?" she asked. "If you feel that concern... so for me, it seemed odd when they gave him that show."

She continued: "I've known Don forever too, I didn't work with him. We're just friends."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

On Monday, Lemon alluded to his own surprise at the firing in a tweet published Monday morning —though CNN has since refuted his account.

"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," he wrote.

Lemon continued: "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

In a tweet, CNN's PR team disputed that the firing came as a surprise. "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

In February, Lemon was off the air for several days after making controversial comments about presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, who he said was "past her prime."

Lemon swiftly issued an apology for the comment, writing on social media several hours later, "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Following his controversial remarks, Lemon "agreed to participate in formal training" and was back on air after less than a week.

Jason Koerner/Getty

As for Carlson, Fox News Media announced Monday that the network and the television personality had "agreed to part ways."

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the network added.

Carlson has been no stranger to controversy throughout his time in the limelight. He's repeatedly made misogynistic comments, including claiming that newly unveiled military uniforms designed to better fit pregnant women were "a mockery of the U.S. military," and arguing that it's bad for society when women make more money than men.

The former Fox News anchor was also a prominent figure in the since-settled $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems — a voting equipment company — over false 2020 election claims.

Carlson was previously expected to testify during the trial. As part of the court filings for the case, text messages and emails sent by Carlson, among other network personalities, were made public and revealed Carlson's true feelings about former president Donald Trump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).