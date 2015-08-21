Sherri Shepherd Dishes on a Possible Return to The View – and Confesses What She Stole from Her Dressing Room

Sherri Shepherd left The View last summer after seven seasons, but she revealed on Friday that she would happily take ABC’s call if the show wants her back.

During a visit to Ice & Coco, the 48-year-old – who recently returned to The View as a guest co-host – acknowledged that “nothing is confirmed” but said, “I read that they were going to have their panel of people, and I read in the tabloids that they were bringing back contributors to the show … and I read Sherri Shepherd. So if ABC calls me back, thank you!”

Ice-T noted that it isn’t unusually in their industry to find out about one’s own career developments secondhand. “But doesn’t that say something about our business that we’re in the business, but we find out that we were fired before we even know? I’m showing up at work, and they’re like, ‘Didn’t you read, they ain’t using you any more.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: How Do Ice-T and Coco Sum Up Their Love Life in a Hashtag?

As for her first exit from The View, Shepherd said she milked all she could out of her dressing room amenities.

“I sat there at my desk, and I did what everybody else does who has to leave. I stole everything in my dressing room. I took paintings off the wall, I took our floppy disc – ’cause they didn’t give us good computers I pulled the pictures of Whoopi Goldberg off the wall. Everything was gone. Toilet paper.”

She added, “Don’t judge me!”