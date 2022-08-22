Whoopi Goldberg Says Her 'View' Co-Hosts Are the 'Gutsiest Women on TV'

The View is gearing up for an exciting new season of the daytime talk show.

"This is actually a family," moderator Whoopi Goldberg says in an exclusive new trailer for season 26 of the show, which returns Sept. 6.

Earlier this month, the series announced it would be adding two new co-hosts — Ana Navarro and former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin — following Meghan McCain's exit in August 202.

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty, Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Navarro, 50, first guest-co-hosted on The View in 2013 and has been a regular since 2018. The political commentator and strategist has also appeared on CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News and Telemundo.

"When you make the decision to be on TV, you need to know who you are, know what you believe in, and you need to be able to defend it with conviction because you're going to be challenged," she tells PEOPLE. "The only way I know how to be is authentic."

Griffin, 33, who was previously press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and special assistant to President Donald Trump has guest-cohosted The View 29 times since last October.

"My background is pretty unique from other conservative hosts. I worked for one of the most, if not the most, divisive Presidents in history," she says. "I learned a lot from that. I walked away committed to the feeling in my bones that I want to be part of solutions, not add to the division."

The new co-hosts join panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

Says Goldberg, "The women of the The View are the gutsiest women on TV."

The Views airs weekdays (check local listings).