Whoopi Goldberg Says Her 'View' Co-Hosts Are the 'Gutsiest Women on TV'

"This is actually a family," Goldberg says of her co-hosts Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin in an exclusive trailer for season 26, which premieres Sept. 6

By Emily Strohm
Published on August 22, 2022 11:30 AM

The View is gearing up for an exciting new season of the daytime talk show.

"This is actually a family," moderator Whoopi Goldberg says in an exclusive new trailer for season 26 of the show, which returns Sept. 6.

Earlier this month, the series announced it would be adding two new co-hostsAna Navarro and former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin — following Meghan McCain's exit in August 202.

ANA NAVARRO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty, Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Navarro, 50, first guest-co-hosted on The View in 2013 and has been a regular since 2018. The political commentator and strategist has also appeared on CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News and Telemundo.

"When you make the decision to be on TV, you need to know who you are, know what you believe in, and you need to be able to defend it with conviction because you're going to be challenged," she tells PEOPLE. "The only way I know how to be is authentic."

Griffin, 33, who was previously press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and special assistant to President Donald Trump has guest-cohosted The View 29 times since last October.

"My background is pretty unique from other conservative hosts. I worked for one of the most, if not the most, divisive Presidents in history," she says. "I learned a lot from that. I walked away committed to the feeling in my bones that I want to be part of solutions, not add to the division."

The new co-hosts join panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

Says Goldberg, "The women of the The View are the gutsiest women on TV."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Views airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
ANA NAVARRO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
New 'View' Co-Hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin Call Role 'an Honor' and 'Incomparable Privilege'
Alyssa Farah
'The View' Names Alyssa Farah Griffin Its New Co-Host
Alyssa Farah Griffin is the guest co-host and Kellyanne Conway is the guest on The View, airing Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.
Everything to Know About Alyssa Farah Griffin, 'The View' 's Rumored New Co-Host
Monica King/AP/Shutterstock (10605712a) This Sept. 2019 official portrait provided by the U.S. Army shows Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah, at the Pentagon in Washington Trump Press Secretary, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2019; NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Elisabeth Hasselbeck attends the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 5, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals the 'Good Advice' Elisabeth Hasselbeck Gave Her About 'The View'
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald TrumpIn this March 25, 2020 provided by the Department of Defense, Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah briefs the press on the department's COVID-19 response efforts, at the Pentagon in Washington. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post nine months into the job after never holding a single press briefing. She will be replaced by two women who are familiar names in Trump world. Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will be joining the administration as press secretary, while Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah will be moving to the White House in a strategic communications role. (Lisa Ferdinando/Department of Defense via AP)
Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Trump Is 'Wholly Unfit' for Office as She Reflects on Her Time in White House
Meghan McCain Joy Behar
Meghan McCain Recalls Joy Behar Dig That Spurred Her to Quit 'The View' : 'I Started Hysterically Crying'
Alyssa Farah Griffin
Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Republican Party 'Needs to Change,' Vows to Fight for Marriage Equality from Within
JOY BEHAR; MEGHAN MCCAIN; ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
Joy Behar Thinks 'The View' 'Will Be Smoother' with Meghan McCain's Replacement Alyssa Farrah Griffin
Sara Haines The View
'The View' 's Sara Haines Tests Positive for COVID: 'Get Well Soon'
'25 Words or Less' Host Meredith Vieira Says the Show Will Honor Super Fans With a Special Gift!
Meredith Vieira Jokes She 'Did My Time' on 'The View' : 'That Sounds Like a Prison Term'
Former 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Recalls Barbara Walters "Firing" Her in 'Behind the Table: A View Reunion'
Joy Behar Recalls the Moment an 'Honest Mistake' Led to Barbara Walters 'Firing' Her from 'The View'
the view
'The View' 's Joy Behar Accidentally Falls Off Her Chair During Live Show: 'I'm a Klutz!'
WhoopiTheView24HourBug2
Whoopi Goldberg Signs On to Host 4 More Seasons of 'The View'
The View Hosts Go Barefoot to Compare Their Feet and wikiFeet Reviews
'The View' Co-Hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin Compare Their Bare Feet at the Table
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to 'The View' After Suspension for Claiming Holocaust Was 'Not About Race'
the view cast
'The View' Co-Hosts Toast to Barbara Walters as They Reunite for the First Time Since March 2020