The View previously had a COVID scare when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cárdenas received false positive test results during a live show

The View's Sara Haines Tests Positive for COVID: 'Get Well Soon'

Another co-host of The View is out sick with COVID.

Sara Haines was absent from Monday morning's broadcast, and her fellow View panelists confirmed her positive test.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sara's out with COVID, we want her to get well soon," Whoopi Goldberg said at the start of the episode.

Joy Behar was also notably absent from the episode, though Goldberg confirmed Behar does not have COVID.

Haines, 44, hasn't spoken about her positive test results on social media, and The View also didn't note how Haines is feeling as she quarantines.

megan mccain ABC's "The View" - Season 21 | Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

It's far from the first time The View has been down a host due to the illness.

In September 2021, chaos struck the show when two co-hosts — Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarrro-Cárdenas — tested positive for COVID during a live taping. Both women were removed from the set as the in-person audience gasped audibly.

Behar addressed the audience: "Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably had a breakthrough case and they'll be okay, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated."

Both Hostin and Navarro-Cárdenas then produced negative rapid test results, proving the initial positive results to be false.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Goldberg, 66, tested positive for COVID in January as the Omicron variant surged. She checked in with The View digitally during her quarantine and described her mild symptoms.

"It was a shock because you know, I'm triple-vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the Omicron," said the EGOT winner. "You just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. So you know, it's one of those things where you think 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.