Sunny Hostin Calls 'The View' 'a Wonderful Place' After Criticism from 'Friend' Meghan McCain

Sunny Hostin is addressing Meghan McCain's criticism of The View.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she admitted she's only heard about McCain's complaints and hasn't read them herself.

That said, the 54-year-old lawyer and journalist countered McCain's claims by saying, "Our show is a wonderful place."

She later added, "We're really happy on the show. We're really a cohesive group, and God bless."

Last week, McCain published a column in The Daily Mail that accused The View of "burying" stories to protect longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg. The column was inspired by prior comments by former View moderator Rosie O'Donnell that Bill Cosby had, at times, been avoided as a topic because Goldberg "didn't want to discuss rape allegations" against the comedian, 85.

McCain echoed another O'Donnell's sentiments, writing, "There is nothing on God's green earth that could convince me to ever walk on to that set again."

On Thursday's WWHL, Hostin said she was "surprised" by McCain's comments. In fact, she has formed a personal friendship with late Senator John McCain's 38-year-old daughter — despite a few bumps along the way over the years.

"Her husband [Ben Domenech] likes to mean tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly," she said. "We've remained friends."

The conversation also touched on lighter topics, sparked by McCain's outspoken Bravo fandom and Andy Cohen's oversight of the Real Housewives franchise. Hostin even suggested that her pal would be fit right in with other Bravolebrities.

"She'd be great on Potomac or any of them," Hostin told Cohen, 54. "I wish her well."

