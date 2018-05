10 People Who Should Co-Host The View

Why she works: Ever since she tearfully left the Today show last summer, fans of the NBC co-host have been waiting for her to take up regular residency on another show. Plus, with her experience reporting from the war-stricken towns of Syria to the streets of N.Y.C., she’d undoubtedly bring a more worldly view to The View. As reader Lois Jeronimus told us on Facebook, “Bring Ann Curry over.”