On air seasons 1-9

"We went on the air [in August 1997], and Princess Diana dies. That was one of the first things, and it was such a heavy moment. In the early days we were going on as a relatively lighthearted show. We were going to discuss issues, but it certainly didn't have the political bent that it has now. It was much more of a hodgepodge because we were finding ourselves. So that sort of threw us from the beginning, like, 'Oh my. How do we deal with these moments of crisis or sadness?' And then, obviously, later on, we had 9/11, but this was the first time we had something that the whole nation, the whole world was upset [over]. Diana was just one of those stories. We worked quite well through that as a group, but it was challenging."