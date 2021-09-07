The View's Most Memorable Moments from 25 Seasons Past
Heated debates, unforgettable guests and embarrassing moments — the women of The View tell all
Season 25 of The View premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. ET on ABC and recently, hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines saw each other for the first time in more than a year, since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person filming in March 2020.
PEOPLE spoke to the foursome — plus several of their co-hosts from seasons past — about some of their most memorable moments as the series hits the quarter-century mark. Read on for their joyful — and sometimes, difficult — memories.
Meredith Vieria
On air seasons 1-9
"We went on the air [in August 1997], and Princess Diana dies. That was one of the first things, and it was such a heavy moment. In the early days we were going on as a relatively lighthearted show. We were going to discuss issues, but it certainly didn't have the political bent that it has now. It was much more of a hodgepodge because we were finding ourselves. So that sort of threw us from the beginning, like, 'Oh my. How do we deal with these moments of crisis or sadness?' And then, obviously, later on, we had 9/11, but this was the first time we had something that the whole nation, the whole world was upset [over]. Diana was just one of those stories. We worked quite well through that as a group, but it was challenging."
Debbie Matenopoulos
On air seasons 1-2
"I was parodied on SNL. It was hysterical. Prior to The View no one knew my name, and then the most famous women in Hollywood were playing me."
Joy Behar
On air seasons 1-16, 19-present
"I wasn't going to sit there while [Bill O'Reilly] spewed his hateful rhetoric. His bigoted, prejudiced ... What he was saying went against everything I believe. I felt like I was propelled out of the seat. I felt as though I can't sit here. I just got up and walked off — and then Whoopi followed me. I never did that again or before, but I did it that day."
Lisa Ling
On air seasons 2-6
"Interviewing Britney Spears. She was a bit of an awkward young girl who, I could tell, was under immense pressure to perform. I remember feeling a little sorry for her, because even then I could tell that she was not in control of her situation — she was just a girl."
Sherri Shepherd
On air seasons 11-17
"During a big interview with John and Cindy McCain, everyone went off script, and I couldn't get a question in. Barbara [Walters] called me into her office and said, 'What happened? You didn't speak.' I said, 'Nobody let me jump in.' She told me, 'You think this is the way life works? It does not. You find it, and you jump in. Otherwise it will pass you by.' I learned you've got to take risks. There's no sitting back and waiting."
Whoopi Goldberg
On air seasons 11-present
"The moment that knocked me out was watching the President of the United States, Barack Obama, walk onto our stage before he was elected and after he was elected. It was a Black dude, and he was President of the United States. I remember my mother saying, 'I never thought I would live to see this,' and then looking over and seeing my big brother in the audience, I knew what it meant to my family to see that. To see that man sit down before and then after, it was just really groovy. Really, really groovy."
Jenny McCarthy
On air season 17
"Announcing my engagement on the show was epic. Having [fiancé Donnie Wahlberg] surprise me after made it even better."
Candace Cameron Bure
On air seasons 19-20
"The show threw me an epic 40th birthday party on-air, complete with surprise guests like Marilu Henner and Sally Field."
Paula Faris
On air seasons 19-21
"Joy convinced me to try my hand at stand-up comedy [on the show]. It was the longest 10 minutes of my life. I could feel myself crashing and burning."
Sunny Hostin
On air seasons 20-present
"I interviewed Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther. That movie was the first time that my two children saw themselves represented in this advanced world of Black excellence. When I learned that he had been struggling with colon cancer but was still so gracious, that was the moment for me. You never know what someone's going through. He treated everyone with such kindness and grace, but he looked tired. I even commented, 'This has been a whirlwind for you. I know you're tired.' But he didn't respond to that. He was just like, 'This is a great time in my career. This is a great movie for the Black community.' And he said it was bigger than himself. So that was big for me."
Jedediah Bila
On air seasons 20-21
"[The late] Luke Perry was a surprise guest for my birthday [in January 2017]. He was as wonderful in real life as he had always been onscreen. I'm so lucky. I'll cherish that day forever."
Sara Haines
On air seasons 20-21, 24-present
"I danced for Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Beals, and they told me, 'You're a good dancer.' I took that as a badge of honor that I will carry until the day I die. But looking back, I'm like, 'What the hell was I thinking?' "
Abby Huntsman
On air seasons 22-23
"I got pregnant with twins a month into my first season and hid a pretty visible pregnant belly dressed up as Lady Gaga for Halloween."