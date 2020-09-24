The daughter of late Senator John McCain said she's "so lucky" to be surrounded by her "incredible" co-hosts

The View 's Meghan McCain Says Working with 'Icon' Whoopi Goldberg Every Day Is Still 'Surreal'

Three years into her tenure at The View, Meghan McCain continues to be grateful for moderator and fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

McCain, 35, paid tribute to Goldberg, 64, on Instagram Wednesday, two weeks after the ABC daytime talk show premiered its 24th season.

"Getting to work with a living icon like @whoopigoldberg every day is still such a privilege and totally surreal," she wrote. "Love you Whoop, thank you for your unending support, friendship and political perspective — I continue to learn from you every day."

"I'm so lucky to get to do what I do @theviewabc every day surrounded by such incredible women," added McCain, who is currently expecting her first child.

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.