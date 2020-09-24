The View's Meghan McCain Says Working with 'Icon' Whoopi Goldberg Every Day Is Still 'Surreal'
The daughter of late Senator John McCain said she's "so lucky" to be surrounded by her "incredible" co-hosts
Three years into her tenure at The View, Meghan McCain continues to be grateful for moderator and fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg.
McCain, 35, paid tribute to Goldberg, 64, on Instagram Wednesday, two weeks after the ABC daytime talk show premiered its 24th season.
"Getting to work with a living icon like @whoopigoldberg every day is still such a privilege and totally surreal," she wrote. "Love you Whoop, thank you for your unending support, friendship and political perspective — I continue to learn from you every day."
"I'm so lucky to get to do what I do @theviewabc every day surrounded by such incredible women," added McCain, who is currently expecting her first child.
RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Silences Meghan McCain with Commercial Break After Argument Over COVID-19 Bill
McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, joined The View as a permanent co-host in October 2017. Though she sometimes tangles with the other women on-air as the most politically conservative person on the panel, she has said she's proud of the work they do together and often laughs off rumors of behind-the-scenes feuds.
In addition to Goldberg and McCain, the current panel includes Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. Haines rejoined the program at the start of season 24, taking over the spot vacated by Abby Huntsman, who announced her exit after two seasons in January.
Haines previously served as a co-host for two seasons from 2016 to 2018 and made a few guest appearances on season 23 earlier this year, which had the co-hosts conducting the show from their respective homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.
Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.