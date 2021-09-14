Behind the Table will offer commentary from past and present co-hosts on their experiences as well as never-before-heard stories from the show

The View Launches Behind the Table Podcast to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Fans of The View are about to get a behind-the-scenes deep dive into the Emmy-winning show.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that the popular talk show will be launching a podcast, titled Behind the Table, to offer commentary from past and present co-hosts on their experiences as well as never-before-heard stories from the show.

Behind the Table is launching in celebration of the The View's 25th anniversary. The show first premiered in 1997, originally created and co-hosted by Barbara Walters.

Weekly episodes will "showcase candid and revealing conversations, never-before-heard stories, firsthand details behind headline-making controversies and moments that firmly cemented the talk show in pop culture history from the incredible women who have had a seat at the notorious Hot Topics table."

Special guests will include Meredith Vieira, Sherri Shepherd, and Lisa Ling. Former and current co-hosts will be joined by celebrities, politicians, other news broadcasters, and more.