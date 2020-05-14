Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The View Tell-All Book Ladies Who Punch Is Being Adapted into a TV Series

A best-selling book about The View is getting the TV treatment.

Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, written by Ramin Setoodeh and published last year, has sold its screen rights to Erik Feig's media company PictureStart, Variety reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tell-all about the behind-the-scenes drama at the ABC daytime talk show will be adapted into a miniseries.

"It started as a bet nobody thought would ever work, but when icon Barbara Walters created The View 23 years ago, she also began a conversation that has not ceased in breaking ground, pulling in audiences and guests around the world and remaining a cultural juggernaut," PictureStart's executive VP of production Ryan Lindenberg told Variety. "Ramin's amazing book is the perfect fodder for an addictive, juicy, wickedly smart and provocative series that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, wanting more."

According to the outlet, the series "will cast A-list actresses" to play Barbara Walters, who created the program in 1997, and her co-hosts.

Image zoom The View/Instagram

The book was an immediate sensation — but not everyone was a fan. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about a month after it came out, Goldberg insisted she hadn't read it and didn't plan to.

"I didn't talk to [Setoodeh]," she said. "I didn't care about the book."

Goldberg, 64, said she decided not to participate out of respect for her own professional privacy.