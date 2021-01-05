The View 's Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain 'I Did Not Miss You' After Co-Host's Maternity Leave

On Tuesday's broadcast of the daytime talk show, the two co-hosts got into a heated argument that ended with Behar, 78, telling McCain — who took time off last year after giving birth to daughter Liberty Sage — that she "didn't miss" her while the new mom was away on maternity leave.

The fiery exchange began when Behar spoke about what she believed was an inner divide within the Republican party, remarking that members of the GOP "are in much more trouble right now."

"Excuse me, I'm not done," Behar replied, as McCain argued that her co-host's opinions were "completely inaccurate."

"You missed me so much, Joy," McCain then teased. "You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me."

"I did not," she told McCain in a serious manner. "I did not miss you. Zero."

Despite co-host Whoopi Goldberg's attempts to end the debate by moving on to the next topic, McCain fired back at Behar.

"That's so nasty," McCain said, rolling her eyes. "That's so rude."

McCain returned to The View on Monday following a three-month break.

During her first day back on the show, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain spoke about her postpartum experience, revealing that she suffered from postnatal preeclampsia following her emergency C-section and that she was "physically unable" to return to work even after she was discharged from the hospital.

"I was planning on coming back to the show for the election, in six weeks after I gave birth, and I was physically unable to," McCain, who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, said. "I had to have my husband and my mother-in-law help me do everything from shower to eat. It was deeply humbling, and to help me take care of Liberty."

The mother of one explained the experience left her "angry" that many women in the U.S. aren't granted adequate time off from work to recover after giving birth.