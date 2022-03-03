On Thursday's episode of The View, Joy Behar "went flying" as she accidentally fell out of her chair on live TV

The View's Joy Behar Accidentally Falls Off Her Chair During Live Show: 'I'm a Klutz!'

Joy Behar is doing just fine after suffering an on-air mishap.

During Thursday's episode of The View, the 79-year-old co-host walked out onstage as usual. But this time around, Behar accidentally fell out of her chair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After Behar's co-hosts helped her off the ground, moderator Whoopi Goldberg said: "These chairs move!"

"You touch it and you're on the ground," added Goldberg, 66.

Sunny Hostin said it's "happened to all of us at one time or another," though Behar countered: "25 years, that has never happened [to me]."

"Who do I sue?" she continued. "My husband is home laughing, I bet."

Upon getting settled into her seat, Behar recalled what happened in the brief incident. "I went flying," she said.

While Sara Haines pointed out how "high" the chairs are, Goldberg joked that it "takes a glass of wine to get into the chair."

Goldberg then asked Behar if she is "alright" after the fall.

"I just missed the step," Behar said. "As usual."

Later in the show, Goldberg clarified that Haines, 44, did "not trip" Behar before her fall, joking that the hosts were receiving texts accusing the Haines of sabotaging Behar.

"Today, I did not trip her. Today," said Haines as Goldberg chimed in, "She did not do it. All of you stop sending us texts, that's not what happened."

Added Behar, "I'm getting all these messages from people saying, 'That's a viral moment...That's all people really care about. This, from Ana Navarro: 'Mamacita, are you okay?' She's funny."

On a more serious note, Behar discussed the more serious repercussions that falling can have.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Well, you know, I fall a lot. The main thing, just to talk seriously, when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you," she said "But I've fallen a lot. I fall all the time. I'm a klutz! But this chair, this chair was like the exorcist. It was spring!"

Behar then explained that the chair "moved" before she tried to sit in it. She joked, "But you know what? I'm going to make a resolution. I'm going to make my behind a little bigger, just for the purpose of the chair."

Behar has been a co-host on The View since its 1997 debut. At this time, she remains the only original panelist who still regularly appears on the daytime series.

Fortunately for Behar, she isn't the only TV personality to fall out of their seat on live television. When Ryan Seacrest attempted to catch a golden balloon on a January 2020 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, he fell backward and onto the ground.