Reese Witherspoon, Jennette McCurdy and Quinta Brunson Will Enjoy 'The View' Next Season

The View has announced the show's celebrity lineup for season 26 — and it includes some big names!

The season will open with Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton promoting their docuseries Gutsy. From there, a list of revolving guest hosts will take the table's extra seat, from actresses and comedians to scientists and even a prominent View alum.

The list of guest hosts, which was first exclusively reported by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, includes Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy and Abbott Elementary's creator and star Quinta Brunson.

Regina Hall, Constance Wu, Viola Davis, Billy Eichner, Elisabeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, Jenifer Lewis, Dylan McDermott, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim, musicians, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, LeAnn Rimes and Idina and Cara Menzel will also stop by the show in coming weeks to promote their latest projects.

Political figures including Huma Abedin, Stacey Abrams, Rep. Cori Bush and The New York Times' Maggie Haberman will also join the show to discuss current events.

In addition to its starry lineup of guests, this season's guest hosts will include filmmakers Tyler Perry and Kevin Smith, View alum Star Jones, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and the cast of Shark Tank.

The guest panelists will discuss the day's "Hot Topics" with returning co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, who are welcoming newly announced co-hosts, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin to their seats at the table this season.

Both women are filling in a vacant seat on The View more than a year after conservative panelist Meghan McCain announced she was leaving the show in July 2021.

The View will return for season 26 Sept. 6 on ABC.