Reese Witherspoon, Jennette McCurdy and Quinta Brunson Will Enjoy 'The View' Next Season

Season 26 of The View premieres Tuesday

By
Published on August 31, 2022 04:18 PM
Reese Witherspoon, Jennette McCurdy, and Quinta Brunson
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

The View has announced the show's celebrity lineup for season 26 — and it includes some big names!

The season will open with Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton promoting their docuseries Gutsy. From there, a list of revolving guest hosts will take the table's extra seat, from actresses and comedians to scientists and even a prominent View alum.

The list of guest hosts, which was first exclusively reported by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, includes Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy and Abbott Elementary's creator and star Quinta Brunson.

Regina Hall, Constance Wu, Viola Davis, Billy Eichner, Elisabeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, Jenifer Lewis, Dylan McDermott, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim, musicians, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, LeAnn Rimes and Idina and Cara Menzel will also stop by the show in coming weeks to promote their latest projects.

Political figures including Huma Abedin, Stacey Abrams, Rep. Cori Bush and The New York Times' Maggie Haberman will also join the show to discuss current events.

In addition to its starry lineup of guests, this season's guest hosts will include filmmakers Tyler Perry and Kevin Smith, View alum Star Jones, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and the cast of Shark Tank.

ANA NAVARRO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty, Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

The guest panelists will discuss the day's "Hot Topics" with returning co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, who are welcoming newly announced co-hosts, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin to their seats at the table this season.

Both women are filling in a vacant seat on The View more than a year after conservative panelist Meghan McCain announced she was leaving the show in July 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The View will return for season 26 Sept. 6 on ABC.

Related Articles
Alyssa Farah Griffin is the guest co-host and Kellyanne Conway is the guest on The View, airing Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Her 'View' Co-Hosts Are the 'Gutsiest Women on TV'
ANA NAVARRO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
New 'View' Co-Hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin Call Role 'an Honor' and 'Incomparable Privilege'
Monica King/AP/Shutterstock (10605712a) This Sept. 2019 official portrait provided by the U.S. Army shows Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah, at the Pentagon in Washington Trump Press Secretary, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2019; NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Elisabeth Hasselbeck attends the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 5, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals the 'Good Advice' Elisabeth Hasselbeck Gave Her About 'The View'
WhoopiTheView24HourBug2
Whoopi Goldberg Signs On to Host 4 More Seasons of 'The View'
Eboni K. Williams
Eboni K. Williams Wants to Join 'The View' Full Time After Guest Co-Hosting: 'It's the Dream Job'
Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to 'The View' for Season 25 Celebration
Red Table Talk announces season return date with new episodes
'Red Table Talk' Announces Return Date Featuring New Episode with 'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy
Jennette McCurdy, 30, a former Nickelodeon star, poses for a portrait at a studio in Downtown Los Angeles, California on August 1, 2022
Jennette McCurdy Says Her Brothers Have Been 'Supportive' of Her Memoir Detailing Mom's Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, 30, a former Nickelodeon star, poses for a portrait at a studio in Downtown Los Angeles, California on August 1, 2022
The Biggest Bombshells from Jennette McCurdy's Memoir, 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show"
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Recreate 'Dairy' Scene from 'Friends': 'That's Sweet'
Josh Peck, Jennette McCurdy
Josh Peck Applauds Jennette McCurdy for Being 'Brave, Funny and Thoughtful' in New Memoir
Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove
Jennette McCurdy Explains Why She Loves Miranda Cosgrove 'to Pieces': 'She Helped Me Heal'
Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy
Miranda Cosgrove Shocked by Jennette McCurdy's 'Exploited' Childhood Claims: 'You Can't Imagine That'
Jeanette McCurdy
Jennette McCurdy Says Hollywood 'Exploited' Her 'Whole Childhood': 'They Knew Exactly What They Were Doing'
Gwyneth Paltrow
'Shark Tank' Introduces Next Season's Guest Sharks — Including Gwyneth Paltrow!
Reese Witherspoon and her mom
Reese Witherspoon Wishes Mom Betty a Happy Birthday: 'Keep Bringing the Sunshine Into Our Lives'