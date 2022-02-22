Sherri Shepherd's own daytime talk show, Sherri, will inherit the time slot of The Wendy Williams Show in September

The View Hosts Congratulate Sherri Shepherd on Her New Talk Show: 'Your Biggest Cheerleaders'

Sherri Shepherd's former co-hosts on The View wished her well after the actress announced her own talk show, Sherri, would air in September.

On Tuesday's episode, Whoopi Goldberg led the conversation in applauding Shepherd on her new show. "We also want to congratulate our friend and View alumni Sherri Shepherd who announced this morning that she's launching her very own daytime talk show, Sherri."

Goldberg added: "We're your biggest cheerleaders and fans."

Co-host Joy Behar added, "She's a great talent Sherri, and she'll be so good in that spot."

Shepherd's show will inherit the time slot of The Wendy Williams Show on FOX in the fall. The star has been one of many guest hosts on Wendy William's show since late 2021 due to Williams' ongoing health struggles.

The conversation on The View shifted to Shepherd's positive outlook and kind spirit, led by co-host Sara Haines. "She's a light. She's always got something — when you listen to her, you're just like 'What's next Sherri?' Cause she's always got funny stories coming."

Sunny Hostin added, "When good things happen to good people."

Shepherd's return to daytime TV comes nearly eight years since she was a permanent co-host on The View. Shepherd first became a guest co-host on The View in 2006 and shortly after she was named permanent co-host in 2007. Though she left the show in 2014, Shepherd made several appearances as a guest host during the following two years.

Shepherd, 54, shared the big news on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday, and on her Twitter account. "I'm grateful for your support! 🙏🏾," she wrote.

In addition, she thanked Williams for supporting the show change. "So appreciative that @WendyWilliams has issued a statement supporting my new talk show 'SHERRI' & for guest-hosting for her this season," Shepherd added.

Williams, 57, spoke out after it was confirmed that her syndicated talk show is coming to an end for now.

"It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time," Williams' rep, Howard Bragman, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the 'Maybe Wendy Show,' " he continued. "She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."