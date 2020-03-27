The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Happy Video of Son Being Accepted to Harvard: 'Class of 2024'

Image zoom Sunny Hostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin is one proud mama!

The View co-host announced in a celebratory video on Friday that her son, Gabriel, has been accepted to Harvard University.

In the Instagram post, Gabriel, 17, sits in the kitchen with his parents as he prepares to open his admissions email from the prestigious school.

“Harvard,” he says, telling Sunny, 51, “don’t stress” prior to reading the email.

Before Gabriel learns the exciting news, his father, Emmanuel Hostin, makes “an announcement.”

“This is really what your mother’s been working for for at least 17 years,” says Emmanuel, as Sunny sits next to him. “This has nothing to do with you, Gabriel. Your mother’s been working and dreaming for this forever. Okay!”

“Don’t say that,” Sunny can be heard telling Emmanuel as he makes his short speech.

“Don’t worry about it,” Gabriel tells his mother as he considers the possibility of another Ivy League. “Yale’s really nice.”

Gabriel, a track and field athlete, then returns to the email and has a shocked look on his face as he opens it. “It says congratulations,” he says as Sunny, his father, and, seemingly, his grandmother erupt into cheers.

“My boy going to Harvard!” says Emmanuel as Sunny tightly embraces her son.

“Wow, I just got into Harvard,” says Gabriel.

Gabriel Hostin

“Yes, you just got into Harvard!” says Sunny, who also shares daughter Paloma with Emmanuel.

The ABC personality captioned the post, “Gabriel was accepted to Harvard #ivyday #Class of 2024.”

Gabriel Hostin and Sunny Hostin

In celebration of his 16th birthday, Sunny shared a sweet tribute in honor of her eldest child.

“A Happy 16th Birthday to the sweetest boy ever. 8/15. Leo,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yes, I still wake you up first thing in the morning with balloons and cake!!! Gabriel – I love and adore you. And yes, I posted this!”

When Gabriel begins Harvard later this year, he will be joined by TLC star Jazz Jennings, who delayed her start at the Ivy League university in fall 2019.

In late February, the I Am Jazz star said she was preparing to officially enroll in classes on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus soon.

“After a tough decision, I decided Harvard would be the best home for me. I am so proud to be a part of the Crimson Family and excited to be starting on campus soon!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to spread my wings and fly at Harvard🦋❤️” Jennings, 19, captioned a photo of herself, in which her arms are held up to the sky and she stands in front of a butterfly mural in Harvard Yard.

Among the outpouring of congratulatory comments was one from her brother Sander, who wrote, “Continue you spreading your wings and radiating a positive light on everyone around you. I am so excited for you the begin your time at Harvard ❤️.”