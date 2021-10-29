Sunny Hostin transformed into Deena Jones from Dream Girls for the talk show's special Halloween episode on Friday

The Viewsical! See the Co-Hosts Pay Homage to Classic Musicals for Halloween

THE VIEW- The ladies are hitting a high note like never before when “The View” celebrates Halloween. For the first time in 30 years, Ricki Lake will appear as “Hairspray’s” Tracy Turnblad. Also appearing are Kermit and Miss Piggy (“Muppets Haunted Mansion”) and kids costumes inspired by the latest Hot Topics airing Friday, October 29, 2021. “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, SARA HAINES, JOY BEHAR, SUNNY HOSTIN, ANA NAVARRO

THE VIEW- The ladies are hitting a high note like never before when “The View” celebrates Halloween. For the first time in 30 years, Ricki Lake will appear as “Hairspray’s” Tracy Turnblad. Also appearing are Kermit and Miss Piggy (“Muppets Haunted Mansion”) and kids costumes inspired by the latest Hot Topics airing Friday, October 29, 2021. “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, SARA HAINES, JOY BEHAR, SUNNY HOSTIN, ANA NAVARRO

Happy Halloween from The View!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The costumes were revealed during the talk show's introduction, and up first was Navarro. The political strategist was inspired by the 1996 musical Evita as she transformed into the film's lead Eva Perón.

Wearing a sleek bun, red lipstick, and a floral-adorned champagne-colored dress, Navarro was the spitting image of Perón, who was played by Madonna. Making the transformation even more believable, Navarro, 49, delivered a balcony performance of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina."

Next up, Hostin went glam as Deena Jones from Dreamgirls. Channeling her inner Beyoncé, who starred as the fictional character, Hostin, 53, wore a retro wig and a mermaid gown. Using her hands, swaying her hips, and smiling widely, Hostin perfectly captured the essence of Beyoncé's beloved character.

Then came Haines, 44, who swang into action as Satine from Moulin Rouge. Paying homage to Nicole Kidman's sultry character, Haines wore a sparkly flapper dress, satin gloves, and a jeweled black top hat.

Behar, 79, kept things spooky by transforming into Magenta from the 1975 musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, donning a curly red wig and maid costume.

Lastly came Goldberg, 65, who dressed up as the scary and very hungry Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors. She and singer Jeremy Jordan serenaded each other as the longtime View co-host continuously yelled, "Feed me!"