A History of Some of the Biggest Feuds on The View

In an excerpt from reporter Ramin Setoodeh’s upcoming book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View,” McCarthy characterized her 2013-2014 stint on the show as “miserable.”

“You know the movie Mommie Dearest? I remember as a child watching that movie and going, ‘Holy cow!’ ” McCarthy said of the biographical drama about Joan Crawford’s allegedly abusive relationship with her adopted daughter, Christina Crawford. “I’ve never seen a woman yell like that before until I worked with [The View creator] Barbara Walters,” she added.

McCarthy went on to recall moments Walters would allegedly make her change clothes if she didn’t like an outfit or felt it didn’t complement hers. She also steered McCarthy’s role on the show away from pop culture and toward politics, which the MTV alumna wasn’t quite comfortable with.

Additionally, McCarthy spoke of a moment from her 2007 appearance on the show, when she spoke about her beliefs surrounding vaccines and her son’s autism diagnosis.

“I walked into her dressing room and she blew up at me,” McCarthy said. “She was screaming, ‘How dare you say this! That autism can be cured?’ My knees were shaking. I remember my whole body was shaking.”