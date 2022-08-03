Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'

Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday.

Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception.

Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the 45-year-old former Survivor competitor decried the medical procedure as an interference with the plans of God.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg countered, "God doesn't make mistakes," and added that the creator "made us smart enough to know when it wasn't going to work for us. That's the beauty of giving us freedom of choice."

At this, Hasselbeck held up her towel to the show's pro-choice panelists and responded simply: "No."

She continued, "I would agree with you but then we would both be wrong. What about the life in the womb? Life has a plan and a purpose designed by God," she said while showing off the towel.

And there were more props at the ready: Hasselbeck later stuck Post-its on her body with pointed messages to President Joe Biden, including "Americans can't afford your America" and "Gas prices hurt us."

Despite their difference in perspective, Goldberg took a moment to praise Hasselbeck for being the "first conservative" she's had "the best conversations" with during Hasselbeck's run on The View from 2003 to 2013.

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).