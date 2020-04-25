The View's Elisabeth Hasselbeck Claps Back at Meghan McCain's Criticism of Coronavirus Comments

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is calling out Meghan McCain for criticizing the recent remarks she made about the novel coronavirus on The View.

Defending her comments about using prayer as a response to the pandemic, the television personality, 42, addressed McCain on Instagram Friday and expressed how she does "not like being misrepresented" and was "not sure why [McCain was] taking aim" for sharing her beliefs on the show.

Hasselbeck explained that when she appeared on The View last month it was "before any lockdowns or social distancing was instituted."

On Wednesday, McCain made a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during which she grimaced after being asked for her thoughts on Hasselbeck's comments about "praying" the virus away.

However, Hasselbeck noted in her post that McCain was not quoting her correctly. "I never said I had the power to pray covid away," she said. "My quote was that I am going to pray and purell."

Hasselbeck continued on her Instagram Story, "That is nothing new.... If that seems dangerous to you. I'm sorry. I have been socially distanced and prayerful. I have long been a supporter of you, and your family. I'm not sure why you have gone on the offense against me but know I will continue to use prayer as my MAIN RESPONSE and my best defense."

"We are all just doing our best, and I don’t know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time," she said in her post, adding that people should "not be judging one another we should be in this together."

Image zoom Elisabeth Hasselback/Instagram

Hasselbeck accompanied her lengthy caption with a video of herself talking to her 10-year-old son Isaiah about how they have been "washing our hands and Purelling" and taking social distancing seriously as "mommy has autoimmune things like celiac and asthma."

The View welcomed back former co-host Hasselbeck to the show on March 11. It was the program's first broadcast after ABC announced that it would be audience-free in the wake of the pandemic. (The show is now taping remotely.)

During her guest appearance, Hasselbeck seemingly downplayed the severity of the outbreak and its consequences, saying, "I think there can be a fine line between what is precaution, what is taking precaution, and what is panic. Yes, we're going to take precautions, we're going to Purell, pray that God's got us in our tomorrows. We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks."

Then during McCain's appearance on WWHL, she called Hasselbeck's remarks "unfortunate and dangerous."

"Somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that. I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous," the mom-to-be said.

"I don't need to co-host with her again, and it's unfortunate, because I've been a huge fan for a long time," added McCain, who occupies the role of the most politically conservative person on the panel. "Anybody who is screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I don't really have a lot of time for right now."

As of April 25, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.7 million people worldwide, according to a New York Times database. The U.S. has at least 902,582 confirmed cases, and over 46,000 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

